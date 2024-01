It's so exciting to hear that actor Pankaj Tripathi, director Ravi Jadhav, and producer Vinod Bhanushali were spotted promoting their ...

It's so exciting to hear that actor Pankaj Tripathi, director Ravi Jadhav, and producer Vinod Bhanushali were spotted promoting their film 'Main Atal Hoon' in Mumbai. The film is set to hit theaters on January 19, 2024. In an exclusive interview, Pankaj Tripathi shared his experience of portraying the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on screen. He mentioned that he used to wonder if he could do justice to the role, given the iconic personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Pankaj Tripathi also expressed how understanding Vajpayee's character enriched him and evolved his perspective on thinking. Director Ravi Jadhav talked about the extensive preparation and brainstorming that went into capturing the authenticity of each scene. He mentioned that working on a film about Atal Ji and collaborating with Pankaj Ji added an extra layer of responsibility and precision to the project.