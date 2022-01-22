videos

Watch Next

Videos

Sohail Khan stops car to greet fans; netizen says, 'Camera dekhke kind banta hai, he's very rude,' shares personal experience – watch video

Videos

Salman Khan drives autorickshaw, netizens say, 'God bless the people on the road'

Videos

Exclusive: Sunny Leone talks about her controversial song Madhuban, working with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss and more [Watch Video]

Videos

Salman Khan and Genelia D'Souza's latest high on energy dancing video will help you beat your midweek blues – Watch

Main Chala: Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal's unreleased romantic song from Antim out now; fans call it ‘Ek Number’

Salman Khan's new track titled Main Chala has been released. The song, which also features Pragya Jaiswal, is composed by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 22, 2022 2:05 PM IST

The song Main Chala starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal has been released. The romantic track is composed by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. For the uninitiated, Pragya was supposed to be seen opposite Salman in Antim. But, the makers decided to edit the romantic angle featuring Salman and Pragya. Now, they have released it as a single. The fans of Salman are loving his chemistry with Pragya, and a fan has commented on Instagram, ‘Ek Number’.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all