Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan made their appearance last evening, October 3rd, at Madhuri Dixit's Maja Maa screening event. Let's watch the video.

Maja Ma: Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan made their appearance last evening, October 3rd, at Madhuri Dixit's Maja Maa screening event. At the event, Nora Fatehi, Gajraj Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Srishti Shrivastava, Anand Tiwari, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Karan Johar, and many other Bollywood celebrities made their presence known, but Aryan and Suhana stole the limelight. Both of them chose stylish and trendy outfits for the screening. Suhana opts for a brown check shirt inside a black crop top and blue jeans, while on the other hand, Aryan Khan chooses to wear an off-white sweatshirt and black cargo pants. Let's watch the video.