Maja Maa trailer launch: Madhuri Dixit, one of the most popular leading ladies in Hindi cinema, is back on the big screen, but this time on an OTT platform for her upcoming new film, "Maja Maa." She keeps hitting the headlines with her glamorous look and keeps her fans entertained through her social media posts. The trailer for the Dhak Dhak girl's upcoming movie, Maja Maa's trailer, has been released. Fans are now getting more excited and ready to watch the movie. The film will be available on the 6th of October on Amazon Prime. Maja Maa is a family drama and an emotional movie. In a trailer launch, Madhuri Dixit shared her amazing experience. She said it was a wonderful and mind-blowing experience while I was working with the team crew. Watch the video to know more.