Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora treated themselves to chocolate pastries on their date night.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple, who have been dating each other for a long time, made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ a couple of years back. Even since the relationship was made official, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing the limelight very often with their adorable PDA. The power couple often shares posts with each other on social media, to the delight of their fans and followers.Actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora stepped out for a romantic dinner date at a popular eatery in Mumbai.The couple’s date night outfits spelled casual chic - while he wore a purple T-shirt with black joggers and a cap, she opted for a black coat , with white shirt paired it with denim.