Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood and no matter where they go or what they do, they never fail to attract attention. The two also get trolled often. But this time around, for their grand outings for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding festivities in Mumbai, the two got a lot of love from fans on social media. Be it then their dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya or the latest viral video where they are seen posing with the naya-naya dulha Kunal. Malaika and Arjun's bond and happy faces have melted hearts and fans now want to see them get married soon too. Well, but like Arjun revealed on Koffee With Karan 7, the two are in no rush to walk down the aisle. But till then, fans can revel in their chemistry through this video from the wedding. Check it out now.