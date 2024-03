Fashion icon Malaika Arora Khan set the fire in recent Lakme Fashion Week Show she looks divine in floral lehenga, ...

Fashion icon Malaika Arora Khan set the fire in recent Lakme Fashion Week Show she looks divine in floral lehenga, Malaika has gained a lot of popularity on the internet because of her fitness,she always spotted by the paparazzi outside her yoga classes, she is very commited towards her fitness she never miss her yoga classes, she inspired so many people for the fitness, Malaika Arora has done so many bollywood films, rather than acting she is a very good dancer, she has done so many hit item songs and also she is in judged panel of so many reality shows, recently she has seen judging Jhalak Dikhlaja, fans love seeing her the way she carry herself the recent photos and videos of her ramp walk goes viral reposted by many fans and paparazzi