Malaika Arora never fails to impress with her fitness and style choices. Recently, she was spotted confidently flaunting her toned physique in a stunning grey gym wear ensemble. In this head-turning look, Malaika showcased her dedication to fitness as she effortlessly rocked the gym wear trend. The grey outfit perfectly accentuated her sculpted figure, highlighting her toned abs and shapely legs. With her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, Malaika exuded a natural and radiant glow.

As she struck poses for the paparazzi, Malaika's confidence was palpable. Her poised demeanor and infectious smile added an extra touch of charm to her overall appearance. It's no wonder why she is considered a fitness icon and a fashion inspiration to many.

Malaika Arora's gym wear style is a testament to her commitment to leading a healthy and active lifestyle.