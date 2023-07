Malaika Arora in a beautiful yellow dress is all things nice. Watch the video.

Bright and peppy hues are the cue for summer and our summer days just got better as Malaika Arora turned up in a bright yellow dress. Known for her impeccable fashion style, the actress has always made us awestruck with her striking fashion statements, and this time, the fashionista is making summer style all the more stylish as she adorns a chic yellow summer dress. The dress features flared sleeves . She added a chic edge to her look with black glares. Her hair bun and minimal look perfectly complemented her attire, making it a statement-worthy style for the season.