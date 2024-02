Bollywood actress Malaika Arora recently snapped on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Malaika Arora's name is included in the list of beautiful and fittest actors of Bollywood. Malaika is often spotted and every time she blows people away with her beauty and fashion. Recently the actress has been spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actress has been spotted in a neon colored bodycon dress. The actress was looking very beautiful in this look. Malaika has posed fiercely for the media. Not only this, she also posed with a child present on the set. Well, this is not the first time that the actress is making headlines for her fashion. Actors often remain in the news due to their fashion sense. . Not only the professional life of the actress but also her personal life gathers a lot of headlines. Malaika Arora's name is included in the list of best actresses of Bollywood. For more information, please watch the video.

​