Malaika Arora is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in Bollywood. Even at the age of 49, the diva gives tough competition to her contemporaries with her fitness and hourglass-like figure. Moreover, being an avid social media user, Malaika often drops oh-so-glam pictures of herself. Recently, she walked the ramp for designer Yaksi Deepthi Reddy at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023. Malaika looks ravishing in a pastel floral lehenga. Actress paired the outfit traditional Indian jewelry and minimal makeup. Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Earlier, she was married to Arbaaz Khan. However, they parted ways in 2017.