Malaika Arora Reigns as a Queen on the Ramp: Malaika Arora proved yet again why she is considered one of the most iconic figures in the Indian fashion industry. Her walk on the final day of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 was nothing short of spectacular. As the muse for designer Krisha Sunny Ramani's ‘MAAYA’ collection, Malaika showcased a range of stunning outfits that seamlessly blended floral and architectural designs. The collection was a true representation of the designer's inspiration - the world of illusion and dreams. The versatile pieces with clean modern lines and bold graphic patterns will undoubtedly be the talk of the town, adding a touch of whimsical mystery to any wardrobe.