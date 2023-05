Malaika Arora set hearts racing with her stunning appearance in a gorgeous red gown at a recent event. Malaika Arora proved once again why she is considered a fashion icon in the industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Malaika Arora steals the show in red dress: Malaika Arora set hearts racing with her stunning appearance in a gorgeous red gown at a recent event. The actress was spotted by the paparazzi looking absolutely breathtaking with her hair neatly tied in a bun and minimalistic silver earrings as her only accessory. Malaika's bold choice of a plunging neckline in the red gown added to the allure of her already glamorous look. With her flawless makeup and elegant poise, Malaika Arora proved once again why she is considered a fashion icon in the industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.