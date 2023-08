Bollywood's fashion-forward elite continue to elevate their airport game, with each appearance giving birth to a new trend. Watch their fashionable airport looks in the video.

In the fast-paced world of Bollywood, where style and glamour are paramount, a new trend has emerged that's taking the industry by storm—fashionable airport looks. Gone are the days when airports were merely transitory spaces; they've now become impromptu runways for B-Town's most illustrious stars.Bollywood celebrities have turned the mundane act of traveling into an opportunity to showcase their impeccable style, setting the bar for airport fashion higher than ever before. With every arrival and departure, these trendsetting icons effortlessly blend comfort and sophistication, making heads turn and cameras flash as they navigate airport terminals.From the moment they step out of their luxury cars, it's evident that these celebrities aren't just jetting off to their next destination; they're making a fashion statement. Whether it's a reigning diva draped in an oversized blazer paired with sleek athleisure, or a leading man sporting tailored jeans and a leather jacket, their outfits are carefully curated to reflect their unique personalities.