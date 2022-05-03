Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and others set the ramp on fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    May 3, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022: We often get inspired by our Bollywood celebrities, their fashion styles, and much more. Recently the Bombay times fashion week 2022 was held in Mumbai and we have seen many big b-town celebrities walking on the ramp for big and renowned designers. Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous in black, Malaika Arora looks like a queen in ethnic attire. Vaani Kapoor looks beautiful in traditional as well. Not just this popular television star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was also seen walking on the ramp. Not just this, the 'Bijli-Bijli' girl is making headlines for her walk as well. Have a look at the video to know more.

