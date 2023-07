Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and she recently showcased a fresh take on a classic look. The star was spotted in a brown co-ord set that featured a vintage twist, adding a unique touch to her usual style.

Malaika Arora is known for her impeccable fashion sense, and she recently showcased a fresh take on a classic look. The star was spotted in a brown co-ord set that featured a vintage twist, adding a unique touch to her usual style. The outfit consisted of a brown top with a matching pair of pants. The top had a unique design with a cinched waist and a flared bottom, adding a vintage touch to the outfit. She paired the outfit with her balck glares and a pair of white sneakers, keeping the focus on the unique design. She kept her hair and makeup simple, opting for a natural look with nude color on her lips. The brown cord set is a perfect example of how to add a vintage twist to a classic look. Malaika's unique design with the cinched waist and flared bottom adds a touch of personality to the outfit, while still keeping it chic and stylish. The outfit is a great inspiration for anyone looking to add a unique touch to their wardrobe.