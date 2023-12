Malaika Arora's name is included in the list of Bollywood's fittest and stylist actress. The actress is often spotted by ...

Malaika Arora's name is included in the list of Bollywood's fittest and stylist actress. The actress is often spotted by the paps and each of her videos goes viral within no time. The actress has also been spotted many times taking her pet dog Casper for a walk. Recently, a very cute video of his is going viral on social media. In the video, the actress is seen showering love on the street dog. Well, this is not the first time that the video of the actress showering love on a dog is going viral. Be it red carpet or gym, the actress blows people's senses in every look. Even today the actress beats the new actresses with her fitness and beauty. Not only her professional life but the actress also remains in the headlines for her personal life. For more information please watch the video.