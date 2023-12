The name of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is included in the list of beautiful and fittest actresses of the industry. ...

The name of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is included in the list of beautiful and fittest actresses of the industry. The actress often remains in the news not only for her professional life but also for her personal life. After being a part of many hit songs of Bollywood, Malaika is currently judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently actress Malaika Arora was spotted in red saree. This look of the actress was worth seeing. Well, this time more than her looks, one of her special acts is in the headlines. The actress has got a picture taken with a disabled fan. This special video of the actress is going viral on social media. Well, the actress has often been seen clicking selfies with fans. For more information please watch the video