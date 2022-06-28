Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case; get full details here

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrested: The Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu was arrested in the alleged rape case of an actress by the Kochi city police on Monday. Watch this video to learn the details.

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrested: The Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu was arrested in the alleged rape case of an actress by the Kochi city police on Monday. Later, Babu was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court on certain conditions. Babu would be taken to various places in Kochi, where the alleged rape had taken place. Earlier in April, the actress had filed a complaint against physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered. The actress has appeared in movies produced by Babu's production house. Watch this video to learn the details.