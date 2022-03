Mallika Dua takes a funny dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan which might leave the actress UPSET [watch video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A L L I K A D U A (@mallikadua)

's starrer Gehraiyaan released on OTT in February. And the entire team and the star cast had a lot of hope for the film to hit the right chord of the audiences, however , that didn't happen. The film received a mixed responses from the audience. While everyone praised Deepika's power-packed performance in the film but couldn't connect to the story of the film. The film was brutally trolled online and became a meme fest. And now the latest one to take a funny dig at the film is ace comedian Mallika Dua. Taking to her Instagram Mallika shared her reaction video after watching Gehraiyaan and captioned, " Kya socha tha aur kya ho gaya. All my rullayshiunshipz. Koi mujhe dooba do aaj bohot veli hoon. Also, I prefer the movie to this song." We wonder if Deepika and the entire cast will take this funny dig with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty imitates Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express; ‘Overacting ki dukaan,’ say fans – watch