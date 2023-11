Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has hosted a Diwali party at his home. Bollywood's top celebrities arrived in this party ...

Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has hosted a Diwali party at his home. Bollywood's top celebrities arrived in this party all dressed up. Some stars chose saree on this special occasion while some added charm to the gathering by wearing lehenga and choli. Evergreen Rekha also attended this bash. Rekha grabbed all the limelight in the party with her stunning look. The actress looks very beautiful in her classic saree look. Rekha is wearing a golden and black combination saree with full sleeves blouse. The actress is also carrying gold jewelery matching the design of her saree. Rekha is also seen posing in front of the paps. This video of the actress is fast going viral on social media and fans are liking it. Watch the video for more information.