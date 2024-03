Fans get excited to see celebrities being down-to-earth and having a good time with the paps, watch the video to know more.

Manisha Rani and Nora Fatehi's fun chat with the paparazzi is going viral. Their fun and playful interaction with the photographers is getting everyone talking. Fans find it refreshing to see celebrities being down-to-earth and having a good time. It's moments like these that remind fans that their favorite stars are just like us, enjoying life and spreading joy. Manisha Rani was papped at the Mumbai airport recently as she left for Bihar to meet her family after the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 win. Watch the video to know more.