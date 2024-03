Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 unfollowed Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, watch the video to know the reason.

Manisha Rani, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, apparently unfollowed Elvish Yadav on Instagram. Well, it seems like Elvish Yadav got himself into some trouble. Elvish Yadav allegedly beat up YouTuber Maxtern, and the Haryana Police even booked him for it. It seems their followers would abuse one another on social media. They have got the footage and investigation is underway. Elvish Yadav said in his live that he would not tolerate it if someone abused the mothers and sisters of his supporters.