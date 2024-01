Who does not know Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani, the social media sensation has created a distinct identity for herself ...

Who does not know Bigg Boss fame Manisha Rani, the social media sensation has created a distinct identity for herself with her unique style. These days, she often remains in the headlines. For the past few days, she has also been spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently Manisha Rani was spotted on Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's birthday. Manisha had reached there with her brother. Manisha interacted with the paps and posed fiercely for them. Not only this, he has also taken pictures with fans. Let us tell you that Manisha Rani was liked a lot in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and fans still want to see her in many different projects and are eager to know every update related to her. For more information please watch the video