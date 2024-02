Bigg Boss 17 fame recently snapped in a red pant suit. The actress was looking beautiful.

Who does not know Mannara Chopra, the runner up of Bigg Boss 17? The actress was well liked in the show. Mannara Chopra was recently spotted in Mumbai. Where she was seen in red pant tent suit. Mannara was looking very beautiful in this look. Not only this, she also wished everyone a Valentine's Day. Mannara Chopra was also seen hugging Bharti Singh. Mannara Chopra's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been full of ups and downs. Actors have been seen getting emotional many times. Not only this, his fight with Ankita Lokhande also made a lot of headlines. There was a lot of discussion on the friendship between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain. The friendship of Abhishek Kumar, Arun, and Mannara has also been talked about in the show. For more information please watch the video.