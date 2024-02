Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra spotted at the airport. The actress has talked about Bigg Boss Party and the upcoming song with Abhishek Kumar.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra was the second runner up of the show while Munawar Faruqui got the same trophy. Some contestants of the show are constantly in the headlines. Recently Mannara Chopra was spotted at the airport where she was talked about her upcoming projects. Mannara Chopra has also been talked about the new song coming with Abhishek Kumar. Not only this, he has also taken selfies with fans. The actress has got a new identity from Bigg Boss. Mannara Chopra has been in the headlines for the last few days. Not only this, he has talked about the party of Bigg Boss 17 and has also told whether he is in touch with any contestants or not. The paps were also seen talking to Mannara Chopra. The actress was looking amazing in a green suit. For more information please watch the video.