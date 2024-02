Bigg Boss 17 second runner-up Mannara Chopra recently snapped in Mumbai. The actress opens up on her upcoming projects.

Bigg Boss 17's second runner up Mannara Chopra is constantly in the headlines these days. The actors were recently spotted in Mumbai. Mannara was spotted in a black outfit. While talking to the media, Mannara told about his upcoming projects. Not only this, she also talked about her upcoming romantic song with Abhishek Kumar. Mannara Chopra also talked about her upcoming film. When the actress was asked about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, she ignored it. Let us tell you that there are some contestants of Bigg Boss who remain in the headlines continuously. Mannara Chopra has made a distinct identity for herself with Bigg Boss. For more information please watch the video.