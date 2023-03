Two young men were apprehended by the security guards after they broke into Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai. Check the full details inside this video.

Mannat Break-In: Two young men were apprehended by the security guards after they broke into Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai. The men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had come from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh. The Mumbai Police have registered a case of trespassing and other relevant offenses against them under the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing. Mannat is a popular attraction for fans who frequently visit to take pictures and selfies. Shah Rukh often greets his fans from a balcony on special occasions. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Pathaan, which has broken several box office records and grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Watch Entertainment videos.