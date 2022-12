From former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to Telugu actress Shalini Pandey and more, they will all debut this year, in 2022. In this video, you can see the Bollywood debutants for the year 2022. Watch Video.

Bollywood Debutants of the year 2022: Getting into Bollywood or the film industry is difficult. Every year there are many movies produced, and that industry needs different faces. There have been many newcomers coming into the Bollywood industry. The new actors and actresses are working hard to get into Bollywood. In the year 2022, there were many debutants who performed admirably in films. From former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar to Telugu actress Shalini Pandey and more, they will all debut this year, in 2022. In this video, you can see the Bollywood debutants for the year 2022. Watch Video.