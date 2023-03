Comparing Daredevil and Batman is a popular topic among fans of both Marvel and DC comics. Now that the battle is settled, we know the ultimate winner of the showdown. Watch entertainment videos.

Marvel Vs DC: The debate over who would win in a fight between Daredevil and Batman has been a topic of discussion among fans for years. While both characters have their own unique set of skills and abilities, it's difficult to determine a clear winner in a hypothetical battle. However, in the comic book crossover, "DC Versus Marvel #1," Batman's superior combat skills are showcased when he quickly takes down Daredevil's archenemy, Bullseye. Despite Bullseye having the advantage of holding Robin hostage, Batman quickly assesses and neutralizes the threat with ease. While both characters have their own strengths and weaknesses, it's clear that Batman's advanced technology and strategic mind give him an edge in combat, and his ability to assess and neutralize threats quickly makes him a formidable opponent for anyone, including Daredevil.