License: Masoom Sharma on why he rejected Bigg Boss, Dhurandhar's success and more [Exclusive]

Masoom Sharma gets candid like never before

In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, Masoom Sharma travels from music to acting with career and more journeys. He discusses the reasons behind his rejections of Bigg Boss and that of Dhurandhar’s success, his take on controversies and talks about his journey as an artist. He further discusses his highly-anticipated film License, which hits theatres on April 24th, as well as his preparation, hurdles and excitement. Masoom Sharma also talks about his evolving career, his transition into acting and what does he have in store according to his future plans. Watch the interview to know more.