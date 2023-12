Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and actor Jackie Shroff are busy in the promotions of their film Mast Mein Rahne Ka. ...

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and actor Jackie Shroff are busy in the promotions of their film Mast Mein Rahne Ka. Both are playing lead roles in the movie. The trailer of the film is out and the film is ready to stream on OTT on December 8. In this special interview, both the artists have shared many things related to the movie. Both of them have talked about their character and story line in the film. Not only this, Jackie Shroff also told why he said yes to this film. Not only this, when asked, he also told what he expected from this film. Neena Gupta said that she dreams that this film will be a bigger hit than Pathan. For more information please watch the video