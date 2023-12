The atmosphere was electrifying as Bollywood's finest gathered for the much-awaited 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' screening. Dressed to impress, the ...

The atmosphere was electrifying as Bollywood's finest gathered for the much-awaited 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' screening. Dressed to impress, the stunning ensemble cast, which included the legendary Jackie Shroff, the talented Neena Gupta, and the fashion icon Masaba, set the blue carpet ablaze with their impeccable style and grace. As the stars mingled with the media and their adoring fans, the excitement was palpable. The air was filled with anticipation for the screening of this highly anticipated movie, which promised to be an emotional rollercoaster and a visual treat. The impeccable fashion choices of the cast reflected the creativity and talent that was evident in the movie itself. With a captivating storyline and stellar performances, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' had already generated buzz in the industry. Neena Gupta and actor Jackie Shroff are busy in the promotions of their film Mast Mein Rahne Ka. Both are playing lead roles in the movie. The trailer of the film is out and the film is ready to stream on OTT on December 8.