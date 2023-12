Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have certainly created a stir at the screening. Netizens are gushing about their bond and ...

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have certainly created a stir at the screening. Netizens are gushing about their bond and calling them 'mother-daughter goals'. Masaba showed her support for her mom, Neena. Neena Gupta is a highly talented and versatile actress. Her acting skills and unique style have always set her apart. And Masaba Gupta, her daughter, is no less incredible. As a fashion designer, she constantly inspires others with her distinctive fashion sense. Their togetherness showcases their strong bond and love for each other. Netizens are showering them with praise. Their comments highlight how close they are and how much of an inspiration they are to everyone. People are absolutely smitten by their chemistry and stylish appearances.

This event truly redefines mother-daughter goals. Bollywood actress Neena Gupta and actor Jackie Shroff are busy in the promotions of their film Mast Mein Rahne Ka. Both are playing lead roles in the movie. The trailer of the film is out and the film is ready to stream on OTT on December 8.