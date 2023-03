BB 16 contestants, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, have also arrived to cheer MC Stan on his live concert. check out their stylish looks. Watch Entertainment Videos.

MC Stan concert: MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, has been making waves in the music industry and social media world. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming concert in Mumbai, which is set to be a memorable event. Not only have his fans shown support, but his fellow BB 16 contestants, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, have also arrived to cheer him on. The trio looked stunning in their fashionable attire, with MC Stan donning a dapper all-white outfit, while Nimrit and Shiv wore matching black and white ensembles. Sumbul looked adorable in a white top and denim shorts. It's sure to be an unforgettable night of music and fun.