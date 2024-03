Meenakshi Sheshadri had a remarkable career in Bollywood. She made her debut in 1983 with the film "Hero" opposite Jackie Shroff, which was a huge success.

Meenakshi Sheshadri is all set to make her Bollywood comeback, and she expressed her excitement. It's always inspiring to see talented actors return to the screen and pursue their passion. Meenakshi Sheshadri has left a lasting impression on Bollywood with her incredible performances in the past, Meenakshi Sheshadri had a remarkable career in Bollywood. She made her debut in 1983 with the film "Hero" opposite Jackie Shroff, which was a huge success. She went on to deliver memorable performances in films like "Meri Jung," "Ghayal," and "Damini," among others. Meenakshi Sheshadri was known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to portray a wide range of characters. She received several awards and nominations for her outstanding performances. After taking a break from the industry, it's wonderful to hear that she is making a comeback.