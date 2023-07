Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 11-year-old daughter of South superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, has reached a new milestone by becoming the first star kid to feature in an advertisement displayed at New York's iconic Times Square.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 11-year-old daughter of South superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, has reached a new milestone by becoming the first star kid to feature in an advertisement displayed at New York's iconic Times Square. For the unversed, Sitara has become the brand ambassador of a renowned jewellery brand. The advertisement, which was shot on a grand scale over three days, features Sitara in a traditional outfit. The ad featuring Sitara representing the popular jewellery brand has been displayed on New York’s iconic Times Square on July 4. Unconfirmed reports also suggested that Sitara was paid a whopping amount for becoming the face of the jewellery brand, making her the highest-paid star kid currently.