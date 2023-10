Actor Meezaan Jafri opens up on his co - stars of the movie Yaariyan 2, not just this he has talked about his bonding with actress Divya Khosla Kumar.

Meezan Jafri Interview: Actor Meezaan Jafri, who is gearing up for the upcoming drama 'Yaariyan 2', opened up about his relationship with co-stars Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri. The actor said that he has learned a lot from this project. He has also talked about his role in the movie. Not only this, he has talked about his bonding with actress Divya Khosla Kumar. He has described the actress as his close friend. The movie is a comedy film and is set to release in October. For more information please watch the video.