Memu Aagamu Song: Allu Arjun and Armaan Malik's collab with K-Pop girl gang TRI.BE is the song that should dominate Instagram reels

Coke Studio is back and how. The new single is sung and composed by Armaan Malik. It features Pushpa star Allu Arjun. But the real surprise is the presence of Korean girl gang, TRI.BE, who make a cameo appearance. The song is quite peppy, and Bunny slays with his moves. The girls from TRI.BE have good vocals and clean dance moves. This should surely boost their popularity in India. Armaan Malik again shows his versatility as he brings three languages together. In fact, Allu Arjun's swag reminds us of songs like Seeti Maar and Butta Bomma.