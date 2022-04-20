Mercedes Maybach S500 To Lamborghini Urus: Expensive Cars That Ranveer Singh Owns - Watch List

From Mercedes Maybach S500 To Lamborghini Urus, here's a list of expensive cars owned by Ranveer Singh. Watch full list.

Ranveer Singh car collection: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and coolest actors of Bollywood industry. The actor is all set to be seen in his upcoming comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar. People who are fans of Ranveer know how much he loves to style himself. The actor keeps making headlines almost everyday because of his unique and quirky fashion statements. Not just styling, the actor is also fond of expensive cars. Did you know that Ranveer Singh has one of the most expensive car collection in the industry? He owns a Mercedes Maybach S500, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Rapide and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d. Have a look at his expensive car collection.