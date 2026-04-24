Mercy: Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada and Mitul Patel reflect on life, death and beyond [Exclusive]

The cast of Mercy, including Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada, and Mitul Patel, open up about portraying life, death, and emotional resilience. The film's heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances have earned it recognition across major international film festivals.

In the movie, Mercy, Adil Hussain, Raj Vasudeva, Niharica Raizada and Mitul Patel discuss life and death and everything in between. In this exclusive interview with them, they all spoke about their emotional performances as well as the difficulties they faced in portraying grief and acceptance. They expressed how well they all worked together during the shooting. Mercy will touch your heart with its exploration of love, loss and letting go, and the difficulty of balancing one's duty with emotion. This highly acclaimed film has received numerous awards and been screened at major international film festivals around the world including London, Jaipur, Melbourne and many more. Moreover, critics and viewers alike have hailed this wonderful film.