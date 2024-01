Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi spread the holiday cheer as they attended a star-studded event, turning heads with their impeccable ...

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi spread the holiday cheer as they attended a star-studded event, turning heads with their impeccable style. The dynamic duo made a stunning entrance, capturing everyone's attention with their fashionable choices. Their impeccable style and confident demeanor stole the spotlight as they posed for the paparazzi, exuding elegance and charm. Director Sriram Raghavan has managed to get the most interesting cast for Merry Christmas as he has paired Katrina Kaif opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The trailer of Merry Christmas has already left many intrigued and excited. Today, a press conference was held in Mumbai that was attended by the entire team of Merry Christmas. Watch the video to know more.