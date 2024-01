Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is soon coming with her new movie Merry Christmas. There are many big stars in the ...

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is soon coming with her new movie Merry Christmas. There are many big stars in the movie. While talking in a special interview, he said many things about his role in the movie. Not only this, he has also told why Katrina said yes to this acting. Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif's name is included in the list of big actresses of Bollywood. The actress has given many hit films and her fans want to see her in different acting every time. Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi's film will be released on the big screen on January 12. The entire team of the film is promoting it vigorously. Amidst all this, the cast has also answered people's questions. For more information please watch the video.