Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's film Merry Christmas has been finally released today. The first review of the film is also out. People are liking the film a lot, if we talk about chemistry, Katrina and Vijay are seen sharing the screen together for the first time. People have liked their pairing and chemistry a lot. From the script to the screenplay of the movie, everything is being praised a lot. Katrina Kaif and Vijay's acting in the film is also being appreciated. Well, in such a situation, it will be interesting to see how well this movie does at the box office. For more information please watch the video