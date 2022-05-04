videos

Watch Next

Videos

Met Gala 2022: 'Natasha Poonawalla' aces the show in a Sabyasachi saree – here are the other best dressed stars of the event

Videos

Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and others set the ramp on fire at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Videos

London Files: Arjun Rampal gets candid about his popular monologue, set secrets and more

Videos

Acharya stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and more cast members pay for the film will leave you STUNNED– Watch

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian lost 7 kgs in 3 weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress – Deets Inside

Did you know Hollywood actress Kim Kadarshian, Met Gala 2022 dress has the very famous singer and model Marilyn Monroe's connection?

Satakshi Singh   |    May 4, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Met Gala 2022: Did you know Kim Kardashian wore a 1962 dress to the Met Gala? Why did Kim wear such an old dress at the Met Gala? What is the whole thing? Met Gala 2022 is here, as always, this year too many Hollywood celebrities have flaunted their style at the Met Gala, but the name of Kim Kardashian's dress is one of the most coveted dresses of 2022. Well, let us tell you that a golden-looking gown of Kim is not a modest gown. This gown has a very famous historical connection, in fact, it has the very famous singer and model Marilyn Monroe's connection. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all