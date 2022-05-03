videos

Met Gala 2022: 'Natasha Poonawalla' aces the show in a Sabyasachi saree – here are the other best dressed stars of the event

The dress of some stars at the Met Gala event was very beautiful, while some of them were quite strange. Let's check out in this video who stole this big mega event Met Gala 2022.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 3, 2022 6:06 PM IST

Met Gala 2022: The biggest fashion evening, the Met Gala, has already begun. On the evening of May 2, the Metropolitan Museum in New York was attended by several celebrities, all of whom arrived at the event wearing dresses of different designers. Like every time, this time too, the dress of some stars at the Met Gala event was very beautiful, while some of them were quite strange. On the first day there was no shortage of celebs wearing strange dresses at the Met Gala. Let's watch in this video which star stole the event this year in Met Gala 2022.

