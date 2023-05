The Met Gala 2023 saw a new addition to the desi faces on the red carpet - Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood actress made her grand debut in a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from Prabal Gurung's shelves. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Met Gala 2023: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 in New York City, dazzling onlookers with her elegant and regal appearance. She wore a stunning custom-made Prabal Gurung white gown featuring pearls and a plunging neckline, paying homage to the iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose work was the inspiration for this year's theme. Bhatt completed her look with diamond earrings, gloves, and statement rings, and her hair was styled in a simple half-tied fashion. Fans and fashion critics alike praised her stunning appearance on the red carpet, cementing her status as one of India's most beloved style icons.