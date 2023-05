Priyanka and Nick dazzled at the Met Gala in black Valentino outfits. The couple celebrated their love story that began at the same event years ago. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rocked the Met Gala 2023 in stunning black Valentino outfits. The couple, who met at the same event six years ago, looked happy and in love as they posed on the red carpet. Priyanka wore a strapless gown with a dramatic train, while Nick sported a sleek suit with sneakers. They also partied with other stars like Florence Pugh and Ashley Park at the after-party. Priyanka and Nick are one of the most stylish and adorable couples in Hollywood. Check out their amazing Met Gala looks in this video.