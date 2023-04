The Met Gala 2023 is almost here and Indian celebrities have left an unforgettable mark on the event's fashion history. Fans are excited to see what Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will wear on the red carpet. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Met Gala 2023: The Met Gala 2023 is around the corner and the excitement is palpable. This star-studded event promises to bring together the biggest names from the fashion, entertainment, and business industries, all coming together to support a good cause. Indian celebrities have made a significant impact on the Met Gala red carpet in past years with their unique and innovative fashion choices. From Deepika Padukone's stunning white satin gown to Priyanka Chopra's feathered silver Dior gown, Indian celebrities have left an indelible mark on the Met Gala's fashion history. With Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt set to make an appearance this year, fans are eagerly waiting to see what they will be wearing on the red carpet. So, get ready for the most awaited fashion event of the year and stay tuned for all the latest updates from the Met Gala 2023!