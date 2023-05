Indian celebs Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla turned heads at the Met Gala 2023 with their stunning looks, from Bhatt's 100K pearl gown to Chopra's $25 million diamond necklace. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Met Gala 2023: The Met Gala 2023 was a star-studded event, and Indian celebrities made their mark on the red carpet. Alia Bhatt's debut look was a gorgeous Prabal Gurung white gown with a plunging neckline and minimal makeup. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black, with Priyanka's stunning black gown complemented by a diamond necklace worth $25 million. Natasha Poonawalla's silver metallic gown with cut-out torso patterns paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat, Choupette. Isha Ambani dazzled in a custom Prabal Gurung creation, with a long sari-inspired trail and hand-embellished pearls and crystals. The Indian celebrities at the Met Gala 2023 looked nothing short of stunning, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the table next year. Watch Entertainment Videos.